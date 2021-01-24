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History Making FLAT EARTH vs SCIENTISTS Debate
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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59 views • January 24, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on May 5, 2018 with 300.2K views.
The first ever Flat Earth Debate at the UK Flat Earth Convention with 3 Physicists LIVE! It was Team Globe vs. Team Flat and let's just say the globe never had a chance! Featuring: Darren Nesbit, Allegedly Dave, Sean Connors, and Iru Landucci.

This video is a Mirror of Weird Side
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBH9DReUyP8nZ-cdOAIy_oA

Filmed at the UK Flat Earth Convention on 29th April 2018
http://FEConvention.com

What did you think of the Flat Earth Debate? Would you like to see something like this at the upcoming FE2018 Conferences? Learn more at http://FE2018.com

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Keywords
sciencebiblecosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
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