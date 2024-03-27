The Power of Obedience | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Pastor Sandra Kennedy stated that God intends, and He expects that All the Grace He has provided for us will be ALL we need to be Obedient. So, the question is are we standing firm in the truth of what we have been taught and obedient to what the Lord says? Do we want to be in a position, like Saul in 1Samuel 15, where God says, “I’m sorry I did that for him, I hate that he did not go the way I laid out for him, and he chose his own way”? Yes, we can start out following what God has told us to do, with plain and clear instructions of what He wants (with no options to pick and choose), but when we decide to go in our own direction, away from the plans already laid out by God, it will lead to disobedience. Those who have ears, let them hear… "God gives us the Grace to be Obedient", "Obedience is the only Righteous response to a Sovereign God" and "the Power of Obedience transforms you into the image and likeness of Jesus Christ" .

To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/ex8XH9qvB-8?si=L48ea0uexPsbF9PU

Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

