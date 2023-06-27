Create New Account
08 A pair of ancient giant trees brought down by flood and wind on the bank of the Swan River, to my sadness MVI_2310,2035merged
This pair of arboreal matriarchs have long graced the edge of the Swan River here in Viveash, only to succumb together, their roots intertwined in loving embrace, to the loosening effect of a long flood and wind. A Eucalypt and a Casuarina.

18 months later, only the suckers at the base of the eucalypt are still alive, but doing well, and likely to become a giant again, stabilising this section of the damaged river bank, eventually.

environmentclimatetreesflooding

