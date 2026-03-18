BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE 1958 BLUEPRINT TO DESTROY AMERICA IS UNFOLDING EXACTLY AS PLANNED – ROBERT WELCH
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
410 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • Yesterday

The 10 Steps to Total Enslavement:


1. Explode government spending → waste trillions on endless "crises" & pork to bankrupt the nation  

2. Skyrocket taxes → squeeze the middle class dry while elites hoard  

3. Run massive deficits forever → debt slavery is the goal  

4. Engineered wild inflation → devalue your savings & wages into dust  

5. Price/wage controls "to fight inflation" → introduce total economic tyranny  

6. Ramp up socialist controls → micromanage every aspect of your life & economy  

7. Centralize ALL power in DC → erase state sovereignty, dissolve borders & state lines for one-world federal rule  

8. Seize & indoctrinate the education system → brainwash generations into hating America & loving collectivism  

9. Hammer endless anti-war propaganda → push "peace" ONLY on communist/globalist terms while weakening defenses  

10. Breed total apathy → numb the masses with distractions, drugs, division & despair so they never resist

Keywords
robert1958welch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Chase Codewell
U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

Sterling Ashworth
WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

Willow Tohi
FBI admits buying location data to track Americans

FBI admits buying location data to track Americans

Laura Harris
The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed

The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy