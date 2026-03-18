THE 1958 BLUEPRINT TO DESTROY AMERICA IS UNFOLDING EXACTLY AS PLANNED – ROBERT WELCH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 10 Steps to Total Enslavement:
1. Explode government spending → waste trillions on endless "crises" & pork to bankrupt the nation
2. Skyrocket taxes → squeeze the middle class dry while elites hoard
3. Run massive deficits forever → debt slavery is the goal
4. Engineered wild inflation → devalue your savings & wages into dust
5. Price/wage controls "to fight inflation" → introduce total economic tyranny
6. Ramp up socialist controls → micromanage every aspect of your life & economy
7. Centralize ALL power in DC → erase state sovereignty, dissolve borders & state lines for one-world federal rule
8. Seize & indoctrinate the education system → brainwash generations into hating America & loving collectivism
9. Hammer endless anti-war propaganda → push "peace" ONLY on communist/globalist terms while weakening defenses
10. Breed total apathy → numb the masses with distractions, drugs, division & despair so they never resist