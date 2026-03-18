THE 1958 BLUEPRINT TO DESTROY AMERICA IS UNFOLDING EXACTLY AS PLANNED – ROBERT WELCH

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10. Breed total apathy → numb the masses with distractions, drugs, division & despair so they never resist

6. Ramp up socialist controls → micromanage every aspect of your life & economy

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