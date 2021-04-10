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Nano Technologies are Weapons NOT Advancements
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634 views • April 10, 2021
Dr. James Giordano, Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program and Scholar-in-Residence in the Pellegrino Center for Clinical Bioethics at Georgetown University speaks about the Brain is the Battlefield of the Future in 2018
In the Current War - Govt (Liars) vs. People
God wins this one.
Full Video if you can stomach it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N02SK9yd60s
They can now read and write directly into the brain function. They are creating demand for Transhumanism
In the Current War - Govt (Liars) vs. People
God wins this one.
Full Video if you can stomach it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N02SK9yd60s
They can now read and write directly into the brain function. They are creating demand for Transhumanism
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