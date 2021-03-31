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War Vet Mike Prysner White House revolutionary speech: NO reason to Kill and Die for Profit [21 sept 2019]
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43 views • March 31, 2021
'Our enemies are NOT in the poorest countries on the planet, but right here in the richest one'
Satanism and Fascism and Greed in pure sight... Follow the Money...
Note: Exactly the same shit is happening here in Denmark, a lot of veterans here also started to wake up and say publicly what is actually going on.
And when these veterans come home after serving their country, they also do not get the help they are legally entitled to. about the job centers in Denmark
Og hvis der er noget jeg ved noget om, så er det den systematiske ulovlig sagsbehandlong der fonder sted i alle Danmarks jobcentre.
And if there is anything I know anything about, it is the systematic illegal case processing that takes place in all of Denmark's job centers.
Everyone knows it, the Politicians know it but no one does or says anything ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Prysner
https://twitter.com/mikeprysner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVXYH9tRknc
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=mike+prysner+
Source:
Soapbox via LAUNDRY LIST.
https://www.facebook.com/SoapboxStand/videos/2194948560617172
Cc.: Brian Bjørnsøn
Satanism and Fascism and Greed in pure sight... Follow the Money...
Note: Exactly the same shit is happening here in Denmark, a lot of veterans here also started to wake up and say publicly what is actually going on.
And when these veterans come home after serving their country, they also do not get the help they are legally entitled to. about the job centers in Denmark
Og hvis der er noget jeg ved noget om, så er det den systematiske ulovlig sagsbehandlong der fonder sted i alle Danmarks jobcentre.
And if there is anything I know anything about, it is the systematic illegal case processing that takes place in all of Denmark's job centers.
Everyone knows it, the Politicians know it but no one does or says anything ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Prysner
https://twitter.com/mikeprysner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVXYH9tRknc
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=mike+prysner+
Source:
Soapbox via LAUNDRY LIST.
https://www.facebook.com/SoapboxStand/videos/2194948560617172
Cc.: Brian Bjørnsøn
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