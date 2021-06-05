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Attorney Carl Schwartz speaks at a Rally for Medical Choice in Buffalo, NY
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60 views • June 05, 2021
Attorney Carl Schwartz, who is involved in a state and federal lawsuit against unconstitutional and undemocratic mandates, speaks at a Rally for Medical Choice.
This is a human rights issue! Medical Choice WNY is a nonpartisan organization. We are conservatives, liberals, independents, Christians, atheists, and a wide variety of humans who seek freedom to have control over our own bodies, to make our own medical decisions and to choose our own destiny as human beings. We value humanity, freedom and liberty. Not sure how terms like "freedom" and "liberty" have become derogatory, right-wing terms. Very disturbing.
Regardless of our political background, most people prefer freedom over slavery. How about you?
This is a human rights issue! Medical Choice WNY is a nonpartisan organization. We are conservatives, liberals, independents, Christians, atheists, and a wide variety of humans who seek freedom to have control over our own bodies, to make our own medical decisions and to choose our own destiny as human beings. We value humanity, freedom and liberty. Not sure how terms like "freedom" and "liberty" have become derogatory, right-wing terms. Very disturbing.
Regardless of our political background, most people prefer freedom over slavery. How about you?
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