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Film Premiere: Uniformed Consent - Interview with Todd Harris, Director
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142 views • July 22, 2022
Todd Harris is the Canadian filmmaker who created the ground-breaking documentary film Uninformed Consent. Vaccine Choice Canada is proud to be an executive producer of the film, which provides an in-depth look into the Covid-19 narrative, who’s controlling it and how it’s being used to inject an untested, new technology, into almost every person on the planet.
The film premieres on Saturday, July 23rd at 4pm PT/7pm ET at a special event live-streamed by Librti.com.
Register to view the Premiere: www.librtipremiere.com
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Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
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