Film Premiere: Uniformed Consent - Interview with Todd Harris, Director

Todd Harris is the Canadian filmmaker who created the ground-breaking documentary film Uninformed Consent. Vaccine Choice Canada is proud to be an executive producer of the film, which provides an in-depth look into the Covid-19 narrative, who’s controlling it and how it’s being used to inject an untested, new technology, into almost every person on the planet.

The film premieres on Saturday, July 23rd at 4pm PT/7pm ET at a special event live-streamed by Librti.com.





Register to view the Premiere: www.librtipremiere.com





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Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.

Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





You can find our videos on:





https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada





https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/



https://rumble.com/c/c-667243