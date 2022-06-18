Carnicom Disclosure Follow-Up 2022: CENSORED REVEAL! Extreme Harm from "Public Health" & Govt Actions

Please note: This is an Audio recording, not Video, thanks to mega hacking...

Powerful and candid panel from a highly aware and attuned panel of experts who reveal that Public Health, Government, Military and Justice actions over decades and in recent times have succeeded in endangering health, safety, bodily autonomy, the human genome, and human society in profoundly destructive modalities which can only be termed human trafficking and crimes against humanity.

In the spirit and tradition of Clifford Carnicom's exclusive research and disclosures regarding the nano and metallic and syn bio content of the aerosols which continue to drift down on us from geoengineering chem trails and which show up in the bodily fluids of all below while also evident now in the blood of the vaccinated and in a series of diseases such as Morgellons, which Major Green is striving to raise public awareness about and address at government agency levels, these researchers share freely the fruit of their knowledge and expertise to inform all on the state of affairs in the environmental, health, and surveillance technology landscape today.

Dr. Carrie Madej reports that she has personally examined 3 of the major vaccines—Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson--under microscopes and witnessed silicon wafers, nano graphene, and parasites, sharing a series of images to add to her previous disclosures (covered at many sites including in breaking exclusives at The Everyday Concerned Citizen) which are included in the video, and which corroborate the findings of other scientists such as the Scientists' Club, Dr. Pablo Campra Madrd. La Quinta Columna, Dr. Andreas Kelcker, Dr. Robert Young and others.

Dr. Judy Mikovits reiterates a message she has often aired at panels and conferences that the cell lines and monkeyviruses and retroviruses in all vaccines have been causing chronic illness for decades and says she is not surprised MonkeyPox has made an appearance given monkey virus use in cell lines—she also indicts Fauci and Gavin Newsom as instrumental in the killing of her husband with their pushing of contaminated vaccines, growing of viruses in cell line cultures, and the deadly consequences they have, pointing to her books in the Plague series as exposing of corruption in high places for a long time.

Dr. Madej also emphasizes that the symptoms of Covid—shortness of breath, coughing etc—are the same symptoms as of Microwave Sickness or Radiation Sickness, which former Mayor of Nevada City Reinette Senum concurs with, pointing to information from scientific papers and declassified US Navy documents showing the human bio-effects of microwave radiation (graphics in video).

Also emphasizing the sudden uptick in surveillance technology which is harmful to health but rolling out a powerfully tyrannical agenda using technology to crush privacy, bodily autonomy and personal sovereignty—such as blue-purple LED lights which carry inhumane Puke Ray “crowd-control technology,” biometrics from cameras and sensors, optogenetic light and sound frequencies which affect the brain including via cell phones and ipads, Dr. Madej encourages people to get kids out of schools and work hard to get informed and inform others of what is going on. The Smart City agendas are rolling out at breakneck speed, she reports, and it is time for everyone to wake up and start speaking to local Mayors Sheriffs et al to express their opinion and work to roll back the Technology Invasion to end all freedoms and health.



Since further desperate measures are being planned by the Powers That Be for cities especially, she reports, she also advises finding a rural sanctuary, prepping for 6 months of food and water storage, and changing lifestyles to protect life society and humanity. She recommends following the work of Aman Jabbi who is whistleblowing about surveillance technology, Sean Rice who is helping people become state nationals to safeguard their sovereignty, and Cory Hillis of emfsol.com for info on safeguarding health through targeted and ambient EMF radiation assault.

MustWatch presentation by Aman Jabbi: https://goldcoastreview.com/state-of-affairs/digital-id-or-digital-prison-presentation-by-aman-jabbi-live-streamed-to-central-coast-community-nsw-on-2nd-june-2022/

Become an American State National: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/





LINKS FOR PANELISTS:

Dr. Carrie Madej: https://www.carriemadej.com/

Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://therealdrjudy.com/

Reinette Senum: https://www.electreinette.com/meet-reinette/, Channel on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iR2nqWur9wbF/





Rob Rubin: https://transparentmediatruth.com/

Ramola D: https://everydayconcerned.net/