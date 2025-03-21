BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Opening doors to the illegitimate presidency / JMC Farewell | 40K FootView Ep. 47
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
46 views • 1 month ago

Opening doors to the illegitimate presidency / JMC Farewell | 40K FootView Ep. 47

John Michael Chambers and his guests break down the latest global power struggles, from election corruption and deep state manipulations to military strategies shaping the world’s future. With insights from military experts and independent journalists, this discussion uncovers the hidden battles being fought behind the scenes—including election fraud, the war on free speech, and the unraveling of globalist control. As Trump’s policies challenge the establishment, are we witnessing the dismantling of the deep state in real time?




NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.




free speechdeep statetrump policieselection fraudglobalist agendamilitary strategyglobal power strugglegeopolitical warfareestablishment corruptionhidden battles
