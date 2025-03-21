© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Opening doors to the illegitimate presidency / JMC Farewell | 40K FootView Ep. 47
John Michael Chambers and his guests break down the latest global power struggles, from election corruption and deep state manipulations to military strategies shaping the world’s future. With insights from military experts and independent journalists, this discussion uncovers the hidden battles being fought behind the scenes—including election fraud, the war on free speech, and the unraveling of globalist control. As Trump’s policies challenge the establishment, are we witnessing the dismantling of the deep state in real time?
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV
Follow JMC