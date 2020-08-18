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Doctor Luis de Benito denuncia la epidemia de miedo a los medios (TVE direct)
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3 views • August 18, 2020
16/08/2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFa9JHMFO9s
vivavalval : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcKOA08VjkxPSqcqTXGklQ
Los medios de los miedios...
Luis de Benito, médico en el Hospital de El Escorial de Madrid denuncia la epidemia de miedo a los medios.
vivavalval : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcKOA08VjkxPSqcqTXGklQ
Los medios de los miedios...
Luis de Benito, médico en el Hospital de El Escorial de Madrid denuncia la epidemia de miedo a los medios.
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