I'm so tired of all the people being divided,
by the ones who stand to profit from that state.
Think back through your life as far as you remember.
And tell me, has it always been this way?
Can you tell me what you're doing?
Can you tell me where you've been?
Don't you see this road we're heading down?
Is this what you want, my friend?
I'm so tired of all the people and their fighting,
over things that never even seem to last.
Think back through your life as far as you remember.
And tell, which of them is even left.
Can you tell me what you're doing?
Can you tell me where you've been?
Don't you see the road we're heading down?
Is this what you want, my friend?
Can't you see what I'm doing?
Can't you see where I've been?
Cause I can see the road we're heading down.
And I know where it ends.
