A journey through trials and tribulation, Zombies and Giants. Prophetic Dream

Prophetic dream about some wild things that looks like a virtual symbolic journey through trials and tribulation with Zombies/ cannibals, giants and much more.Given on 2022/07/19 – woke up around 0:15

For interpretation (even partially), feel free to add your own thoughts.





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-07-19-a-journey-through-trials-and-tribulation/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski