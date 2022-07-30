A journey through trials and tribulation, Zombies and Giants. Prophetic Dream

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Prophetic dream about some wild things that looks like a virtual symbolic journey through trials and tribulation with Zombies/ cannibals, giants and much more.Given on 2022/07/19 – woke up around 0:15
For interpretation (even partially), feel free to add your own thoughts.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-07-19-a-journey-through-trials-and-tribulation/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski