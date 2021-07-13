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The Truth About The James Comey Memo | President Trump Obstructing Justice?
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31 views • July 13, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3689/the-truth-about-the-james-comey-memo-president-trump-obstructing-justice
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3689-the-truth-about-the-james-comey-memo-president-trump-obstructing-justice
On February 14th, 2017, President Donald Trump had a meeting with then FBI Director James Comey at the White House in the Oval office. At the time, The New York Times described the meeting as taking “place just a day after Mr. Flynn was forced out of his job after it was revealed he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of phone conversations he had had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.”
The New York Times on May 16th, 2017: “President Trump asked the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.”
What is the Truth About The James Comey Memo? Was President Donald Trump obstructing justice or is this just another mainstream media smear campaign?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/comey-memo
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3689/the-truth-about-the-james-comey-memo-president-trump-obstructing-justice
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3689-the-truth-about-the-james-comey-memo-president-trump-obstructing-justice
On February 14th, 2017, President Donald Trump had a meeting with then FBI Director James Comey at the White House in the Oval office. At the time, The New York Times described the meeting as taking “place just a day after Mr. Flynn was forced out of his job after it was revealed he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of phone conversations he had had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.”
The New York Times on May 16th, 2017: “President Trump asked the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.”
What is the Truth About The James Comey Memo? Was President Donald Trump obstructing justice or is this just another mainstream media smear campaign?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/comey-memo
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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