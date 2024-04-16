Create New Account
Savanah Hernandez: What our American cities are starting to look like.
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Looking for a date in NYC? There are hundreds of single military age men in NYC parks just looking for a fine American woman to wed. The park is overrun with illegal aliens looking for work. Or handouts. Every town is a border town. 


Welcome to the United States where our city parks are being overrun by illegal immigrant men. The city of NY is set to spend $12 billion through 2025 to take care of these men |  @FrontlinesTPUSA



human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

