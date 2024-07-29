A 'Wagner' Fighter in Mali, Bravely Attacked the Militants, Armed Only with a Stone

A few days after the ambush (https://t.me/rybar/62175) on Wagner PMC forces in Mali, more footage from the ambush site continues to emerge. In the new video, a Russian fighter suddenly attacked the militants single-handedly, armed only with a stone.

The surrounding Azawad separatists clearly did not expect such a turn of events and began to scatter. The recording ends with the sound of gunfire from the militants, and the further fate of the warrior remains unknown.

Apparently, he was pretending to be dead in order to wait for the enemy to leave the area of the clash - a quite workable technique. But here the circumstances, alas, turned out differently, and the fighter was forced to engage in combat with essentially bare hands against a crowd of armed militants.

#Africa #Mali #Russia #Sahel

@rybar

Adding: Wagner PMC issued a statement on the situation in Mali

The detachment was led by Sergei Shevchenko (call sign "Pond"). On the first day, his group destroyed most of the Wahhabis and put the rest to flight, but the radicals were able to regroup and increase their numbers to a thousand people thanks to a sandstorm. The attempted attack was repulsed, but over the next two days the radicals increased the number of massive attacks.

On July 27, the last message was received from the fighters: “There are only three left, we continue to fight.” The detachment commander died.