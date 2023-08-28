Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NOT A BIOLOGIST This Babylon Bee guide can help you discover your NEW GENDER
channel image
High Hopes
2749 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
81 views
Published 19 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Aug 27, 2023


What's the hardest job in the world? To Babylon CEO Seth Dillon, it's coming up with things that are funnier than what Democrats are already doing. Seth joins Glenn to give a preview of his company's latest foray into this nearly-impossible world: "The Babylon Bee Guide to Gender." Have you ever wondered how many genders there actually are? Do you need a way to figure out if you are in fact a woman? Should Nikki Haley have become a biologist before declaring her womanhood every 5 seconds during Fox News' first 2023 presidential debate? Glenn, Stu, and Seth review these questions and more, including whether Seth believes comedians can save the world from all the insanity.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0shQBTj82I

Keywords
comedycomediansgenderglenn beckwomanbabylon beenew genderwomanhoodseth dillonbiologist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket