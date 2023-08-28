NOT A BIOLOGIST This Babylon Bee guide can help you discover your NEW GENDER

Glenn Beck
Aug 27, 2023
What's the hardest job in the world? To Babylon CEO Seth Dillon, it's coming up with things that are funnier than what Democrats are already doing. Seth joins Glenn to give a preview of his company's latest foray into this nearly-impossible world: "The Babylon Bee Guide to Gender." Have you ever wondered how many genders there actually are? Do you need a way to figure out if you are in fact a woman? Should Nikki Haley have become a biologist before declaring her womanhood every 5 seconds during Fox News' first 2023 presidential debate? Glenn, Stu, and Seth review these questions and more, including whether Seth believes comedians can save the world from all the insanity.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0shQBTj82I
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.