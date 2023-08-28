NOT A BIOLOGIST This Babylon Bee guide can help you discover your NEW GENDER

Glenn Beck





Aug 27, 2023





What's the hardest job in the world? To Babylon CEO Seth Dillon, it's coming up with things that are funnier than what Democrats are already doing. Seth joins Glenn to give a preview of his company's latest foray into this nearly-impossible world: "The Babylon Bee Guide to Gender." Have you ever wondered how many genders there actually are? Do you need a way to figure out if you are in fact a woman? Should Nikki Haley have become a biologist before declaring her womanhood every 5 seconds during Fox News' first 2023 presidential debate? Glenn, Stu, and Seth review these questions and more, including whether Seth believes comedians can save the world from all the insanity.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0shQBTj82I