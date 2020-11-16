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Saskatchewan Cannabis Market Update
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6 views • November 16, 2020
Curious what rural US cannabis sales might look like? Saskatchewan (SK) could be that harbinger, giving an insight into future sales throughout the central United States. Headset's latest report explores the differences in cannabis sales trends across four Canadian provinces, with a focus on the smallest population, SK. There are no provincially-run cannabis retailers, which means limited partnerships (LPs) are more free to negotiate with private distributors and directly with retailers. This makes SK a great province for smaller brands to test their ideas and establish traction with consumers before scaling up and expanding into other areas.
Even though Saskatchewan has lower monthly cannabis sales compared to Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, the SK market is growing at the same rate as the three other provinces. From August 2019 through August 2020, total SK sales increased 47% to $12.9M. The fully private nature of the market has resulted in the presence of more products and brands available to consumers in SK than the other three provinces. Saskatchewan also has the highest market share in Vapor Pens compared to the other three provinces, and the lowest market share in Edibles and Beverages.
Show Notes:
The Saskatchewan cannabis market: Canada's first private market
https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/saskatchewan-cannabis-market-canadas-first-private-market
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 577 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Even though Saskatchewan has lower monthly cannabis sales compared to Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, the SK market is growing at the same rate as the three other provinces. From August 2019 through August 2020, total SK sales increased 47% to $12.9M. The fully private nature of the market has resulted in the presence of more products and brands available to consumers in SK than the other three provinces. Saskatchewan also has the highest market share in Vapor Pens compared to the other three provinces, and the lowest market share in Edibles and Beverages.
Show Notes:
The Saskatchewan cannabis market: Canada's first private market
https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/saskatchewan-cannabis-market-canadas-first-private-market
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 577 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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