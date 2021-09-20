© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch the Government and Media's Credibility Crumble
Follow
1
Share
Report
72 views • September 20, 2021
Join my email list here: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
I'm back after a brief hiatus.
YouTube deleted my last video for COVID misinformation (I literally read information from the CDC), around the same time that Puerto Rico, where I live, implemented a vaccine passport, and the Biden Administration increased its use of unconstitutional dictatorial edicts to rule.
This all can be overwhelming. But there are some signs that the tide is shifting against the authoritarians. How much longer can they expect people to trust, or even listen to institutions like the Federal Reserve, media, military, scientists-- which as I discuss in today's video, have all shown massive conflicts of interest, just over the past few weeks.
After spending my free time reading Stoicism and Buddhist meditation, I decided the only solution is to forge ahead with building parallel economies to replace the collapsing and untrustworthy institutions we currently rely on.
I get into this a bit at the end of the video, and there will be much more on the subject to come.
Articles I talk about in this video:
US military admits it killed 10 civilians and targeted wrong vehicle in Kabul airstrike: https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/politics/kabul-drone-strike-us-military-intl-hnk/index.html
Gen. Milley Allegedly Promised To Warn China In Case US Prepared Military Strike: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/gen-milley-allegedly-promised-to-warn-china-in-case-us-prepared-military-strike/ar-AAOrcoW
Biden administration moves to stave off shortages of monoclonal antibodies: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/09/14/monoclonal-antibodies-shortage/
Fed Chief Powell, other officials owned securities central bank bought during Covid pandemic: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/17/fed-officials-owned-securities-it-was-buying-during-pandemic-raising-more-questions-about-conflicts.html
The COVID-19 Hospitalization Metric in the Pre- and Post-vaccination Eras as a Measure of Pandemic Severity: A Retrospective, Nationwide Cohort Study: https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-898254/v1
Revealed: How scientists who dismissed Wuhan lab theory are linked to Chinese researchers: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/10/revealed-scientists-dismissed-wuhan-lab-theory-linked-chinese/
Number of states with high obesity rate nearly doubles since 2018: CDC: https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/572357-number-of-states-with-high-obesity-prevalence-nearly-doubles-since-2018-cdc?rl=1
Obesity in children accelerated during the pandemic: https://www.axios.com/obesity-in-children-increasing-alarming-rate-a5fc720c-2a21-4da4-82af-29e1f834a7f1.html?
I'm back after a brief hiatus.
YouTube deleted my last video for COVID misinformation (I literally read information from the CDC), around the same time that Puerto Rico, where I live, implemented a vaccine passport, and the Biden Administration increased its use of unconstitutional dictatorial edicts to rule.
This all can be overwhelming. But there are some signs that the tide is shifting against the authoritarians. How much longer can they expect people to trust, or even listen to institutions like the Federal Reserve, media, military, scientists-- which as I discuss in today's video, have all shown massive conflicts of interest, just over the past few weeks.
After spending my free time reading Stoicism and Buddhist meditation, I decided the only solution is to forge ahead with building parallel economies to replace the collapsing and untrustworthy institutions we currently rely on.
I get into this a bit at the end of the video, and there will be much more on the subject to come.
Articles I talk about in this video:
US military admits it killed 10 civilians and targeted wrong vehicle in Kabul airstrike: https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/politics/kabul-drone-strike-us-military-intl-hnk/index.html
Gen. Milley Allegedly Promised To Warn China In Case US Prepared Military Strike: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/gen-milley-allegedly-promised-to-warn-china-in-case-us-prepared-military-strike/ar-AAOrcoW
Biden administration moves to stave off shortages of monoclonal antibodies: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/09/14/monoclonal-antibodies-shortage/
Fed Chief Powell, other officials owned securities central bank bought during Covid pandemic: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/17/fed-officials-owned-securities-it-was-buying-during-pandemic-raising-more-questions-about-conflicts.html
The COVID-19 Hospitalization Metric in the Pre- and Post-vaccination Eras as a Measure of Pandemic Severity: A Retrospective, Nationwide Cohort Study: https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-898254/v1
Revealed: How scientists who dismissed Wuhan lab theory are linked to Chinese researchers: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/10/revealed-scientists-dismissed-wuhan-lab-theory-linked-chinese/
Number of states with high obesity rate nearly doubles since 2018: CDC: https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/572357-number-of-states-with-high-obesity-prevalence-nearly-doubles-since-2018-cdc?rl=1
Obesity in children accelerated during the pandemic: https://www.axios.com/obesity-in-children-increasing-alarming-rate-a5fc720c-2a21-4da4-82af-29e1f834a7f1.html?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.