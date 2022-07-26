And We Know 7.20.2022 PAYBACK is coming! WE keep winning! GOPPENCE join forces to STOP US! PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know.
What a week… we get to feeling better, get on a plane to our next destination and lose our bag of valuables with all of our Identification on it. Somehow I took it out at TSA for the family to proved they were legiti… Our world came to a halt, panic sets in.. but when you wake up in the morning and pray… Our Heavenly Father gives us ideas to make it through. So I found some time to get something going and here we are.. more people protesting, elections wins, demonic activity as pronouns and Fauci… just never ends…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1d0ten-7.20.22-payback-is-coming-we-keep-winning-goppence-join-forces-to-stop-us-p.html