And We Know 7.20.2022 PAYBACK is coming! WE keep winning! GOPPENCE join forces to STOP US! PRAY!

LT of And We Know.









What a week… we get to feeling better, get on a plane to our next destination and lose our bag of valuables with all of our Identification on it. Somehow I took it out at TSA for the family to proved they were legiti… Our world came to a halt, panic sets in.. but when you wake up in the morning and pray… Our Heavenly Father gives us ideas to make it through. So I found some time to get something going and here we are.. more people protesting, elections wins, demonic activity as pronouns and Fauci… just never ends…









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