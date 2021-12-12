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The Reincarnation Soul Trap Cycle. Getting fractured through repeated Reincarnations
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158 views • December 12, 2021
Video Source: "TRIPLE CROSS" Nov 24, 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DLK9T-F6Q4
Quote: "The best way TO ESCAPE THE REINCARNATION TRAP is to know yourself really well. That is, know what you are attracted to and why. The trap is pretty much a pull, a hypnotizing pull toward the things we have not mastered. Perfection is not required. Focus on the "STRONG" pull. Some people have a strong weakness for (1) women, (2) alcohol, (3) religious beliefs: this includes traditional as well as new religions such as SCIENCE, (4) culture, (5) too much belief in conspiracy theory, etc. Ultimately, one must accept, pay attention to, and listen to ONE'S OWN "HIGHER LIGHT."
"Just knowing the information alone will guide you. It's more like your "Lighter Self" or "Higher Self" helping you to do this. You really don't have to worry about it if you're genuinely trying to overcome your major "low energy" state. It's more about knowing what pulls you toward certain things. The light trap pulls you in through that which we OVER INDULGE. Some of these things include too much sex, violence, etc. For instance, in my previous incarnations, I was really into women and this time around, I made a choice to be with only one girl. My "LIGHT" or "HIGHER SELF" is making sure this happens by impeding opportunities that would come my way. Ok, to make a long story short, last summer, I attempted to cleanse my body of parasites (as you may know, it takes a while to cleanse the body of parasites, especially if you've eaten meat most of your life; some say about ten years) and I again experienced another element of the reincarnation trap. Basically, the "light trap" attempted to pull my consciousness through my desire for women. This time, it didn't work simply because I was aware of my problem and had put an end to it. What I am working on now is the complete acceptance of unconditional love. This is hardest thing I have ever done because the words "UNCONDITIONAL LOVE" is really just that--literal. Hence, BEING ON the path of unconditional love automatically overcomes the trap of the after life. Perfection is not required, just a genuine effort."
The books of Agbe Ben Epou on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/c6kedeaa
https//www.agbeepou.com
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Quote: "The best way TO ESCAPE THE REINCARNATION TRAP is to know yourself really well. That is, know what you are attracted to and why. The trap is pretty much a pull, a hypnotizing pull toward the things we have not mastered. Perfection is not required. Focus on the "STRONG" pull. Some people have a strong weakness for (1) women, (2) alcohol, (3) religious beliefs: this includes traditional as well as new religions such as SCIENCE, (4) culture, (5) too much belief in conspiracy theory, etc. Ultimately, one must accept, pay attention to, and listen to ONE'S OWN "HIGHER LIGHT."
"Just knowing the information alone will guide you. It's more like your "Lighter Self" or "Higher Self" helping you to do this. You really don't have to worry about it if you're genuinely trying to overcome your major "low energy" state. It's more about knowing what pulls you toward certain things. The light trap pulls you in through that which we OVER INDULGE. Some of these things include too much sex, violence, etc. For instance, in my previous incarnations, I was really into women and this time around, I made a choice to be with only one girl. My "LIGHT" or "HIGHER SELF" is making sure this happens by impeding opportunities that would come my way. Ok, to make a long story short, last summer, I attempted to cleanse my body of parasites (as you may know, it takes a while to cleanse the body of parasites, especially if you've eaten meat most of your life; some say about ten years) and I again experienced another element of the reincarnation trap. Basically, the "light trap" attempted to pull my consciousness through my desire for women. This time, it didn't work simply because I was aware of my problem and had put an end to it. What I am working on now is the complete acceptance of unconditional love. This is hardest thing I have ever done because the words "UNCONDITIONAL LOVE" is really just that--literal. Hence, BEING ON the path of unconditional love automatically overcomes the trap of the after life. Perfection is not required, just a genuine effort."
The books of Agbe Ben Epou on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/c6kedeaa
https//www.agbeepou.com
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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