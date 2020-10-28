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Amazing Polly and fellow banned tubers suing Google!
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356 views • October 28, 2020
The bunch of YouTubers who were recently scrubbed off this platform have banded together and are suing Google....here is the PDF:
https://docs.reclaimthenet.org/doe-v-google.pdf
Reclaim the net_ article
https://reclaimthenet.org/youtubers-sue-google-after-platform-censors-conspiracy-theories/
Amazing Polly's Bitchute channel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
https://docs.reclaimthenet.org/doe-v-google.pdf
Reclaim the net_ article
https://reclaimthenet.org/youtubers-sue-google-after-platform-censors-conspiracy-theories/
Amazing Polly's Bitchute channel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
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