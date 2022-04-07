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NYC Mayor Eric Adams surrounded by protesters against mandates at Times Square restaurant - 4/6/2022
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73 views • April 07, 2022
4/6/2022: NYC Mayor Eric Adams was met with protesters against vaccine mandates outside Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square. Full video of him arriving and leaving. Protesters chant "let us work!", "unmask our children!" and some people try to chase the car down the street.
IG: @eastghostreports
Twitter: @NJEGmedia
IG: @eastghostreports
Twitter: @NJEGmedia
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