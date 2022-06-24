HEART DAMAGE: the CDC withheld information regarding the damage caused by injecting the mRNA intravenously





Studies showed that the mRNA injected intravenously as opposed to intramuscularly caused more damage to the heart and liver. Therefore it was advised/required to aspirate the needle prior to injection.

By aspirating the needle this would ensure that the mRNA was not being injected into the blood stream.





Why did the CDC remove this advice?