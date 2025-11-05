BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Paula Jardine: The Biodefense Mafia & Their Plan for a Genetic Digital Dystopia
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
412 followers
160 views • 2 days ago

Paula Jardine discusses her research into the biodefense mafia or bio-security cabal and their decades-long machinations to impose a global dystopia based on genetic testing and engineering and digital control. She says planning goes as far back as the Project for a New American Century (PNAC) and beyond, and is alarmed that one of the key operators, Robert Kadlec, is being considered for a new position in the Department of War.


Websites

X https://x.com/PaulaJardine

The Conservative Woman https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/author/paulajardine

Brownstone https://brownstone.org/author/paula-jardine


About Paula Jardine

Paula Jardine is a writer/researcher who has just completed the graduate diploma in law at ULaw. She has a history degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from the University of King’s College in Halifax, Nova Scotia.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html

Keywords
vaccinesfalse flagpandemicdnavirusesdystopiafaucianthraxwuhandigital idcoronaviruscovidbiodefensebiosecuritydigital passportgenetic testingkadlec
