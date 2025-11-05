Paula Jardine: The Biodefense Mafia & Their Plan for a Genetic Digital Dystopia

Paula Jardine discusses her research into the biodefense mafia or bio-security cabal and their decades-long machinations to impose a global dystopia based on genetic testing and engineering and digital control. She says planning goes as far back as the Project for a New American Century (PNAC) and beyond, and is alarmed that one of the key operators, Robert Kadlec, is being considered for a new position in the Department of War.





About Paula Jardine

Paula Jardine is a writer/researcher who has just completed the graduate diploma in law at ULaw. She has a history degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from the University of King’s College in Halifax, Nova Scotia.





