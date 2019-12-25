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Train Company Attacked For Pointing Out Greta Thunberg is a Fake (MIRRORED)
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600 views • December 25, 2019
Train Company Attacked For Pointing Out Greta Thunberg is a Fake (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Salty Cracker at:-
https://youtu.be/PHV2gfXVCKA
Website:
https://saltycrackermerch.com/
--Disclaimer--
These are the ramblings of a lunatic, they are probably wrong and you listen at your own risk.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Salty Cracker at:-
https://youtu.be/PHV2gfXVCKA
Website:
https://saltycrackermerch.com/
--Disclaimer--
These are the ramblings of a lunatic, they are probably wrong and you listen at your own risk.
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