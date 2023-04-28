The Four Last Things (Judgment) - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.85 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)
Apr 27, 2023
When we die, we will all go through not only one, but two judgments. Surprising! In the second episode of this 4-part series on the 4 Last Things, Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, explains the particular and the general judgments that we will undergo and then he is joined by author Daniel O’Connor to discuss the judgements in more detail.
Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 85: The Four Last Things: Judgment
