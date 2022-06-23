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Previously, we mentioned the Bellagio arm of the Rockefeller Foundation a couple of weeks ago on the show about the Supreme Court.
It has surfaced again in a 2022 Rockefeller document about using meetings to force agendas. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor explains what is going on and how we will be getting a lesson in language manipulation at our expense.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/resurfaced-rockefeller-document-using-meetings-to-force-agendas-language-manipulation/
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