Dr. Jane Ruby Show


January 9, 2023


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane reviews the public document, The Malone Doctrine named for and signed by Dr. Robert Malone to ensure free speech and public debate despite his $25 million dollar lawsuit filed against Dr. Jane. A tutorial on the mechanical ventilator in the wake of Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin who collapsed during a game one week ago follows along with Ask Dr. Jane for this week. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


The Malone Institute and The Malone Doctrine: https://maloneinstitute.org


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24npyc-live-7pm-the-malone-doctrine.html


Keywords
healthfree speechfootballlawsuitmedicinebuffalo billstruth in medicinepublic debatedr jane rubydr rubydr robert malonedr janedamar hamlinmalone doctrinemechanical ventilator

