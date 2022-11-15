New World Order Was On The Ballot, And Americans Voted To Approve It-now the end begins.com-nov14 2022

Democracy was not on the ballot last week, the policies of the New World Order were, and Americans voted to show their approval for chemical castration of children, Public School grooming, forced government injections, and an authoritarian regime that is antithetical to free people everywhere. Forced consumption of insects was also on the ballot, as was implantable brain microchips, the Great Reset, the Eco Bible, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Swamp has emerged victorious with a mandate from the American people. Welcome to Day 973 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.

"The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God." Psalms 9:17 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, what we told you was coming has now arrived, the 'Red Wave' that wasn't has revealed the true, dark heart of America in these last days. America really has no problems with being locked down while the economies are intentionally crashed, no problem with being forced to take an experimental, unproved and untested drug that has killed and injured over a million people in America alone. What was on the agenda? Just about everything we've been warning you about for the past two and a half years. Anthony Fauci will never be brought to justice, Bill Gates now has new license to continue pretending to be an epidemiologist, Klaus Schwab is so happy he is doing cartwheels. The good news is that everything the Bible has prophesied concerning the last days is, obviously true, and coming to pass before your very eyes. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we mourn the death of the last free nation of earth, roll up our sleeves, and get to work in the harvest.

