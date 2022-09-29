Dr. Judy Mikovits | Exposing Joe Biden's HORRIFYING Executive Order: Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy

Dr. Judy Mikovits | Joe Biden's HORRIFYING Executive Order: Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy (READ the Executive Order In the Description)

What Are 5 Questions We Should Be Asking Dr. Robert Malone?

Who is paying you?

How much money are you making?

Why are you not censored?

Why is your technology killing people?

Why are you making movies with beautiful women while drinking wine while destroying and killing Americans with your technology?

