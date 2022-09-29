Dr. Judy Mikovits | Exposing Joe Biden's HORRIFYING Executive Order: Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy

Dr. Judy Mikovits | Joe Biden's HORRIFYING Executive Order: Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy (READ the Executive Order In the Description)
What Are 5 Questions We Should Be Asking Dr. Robert Malone?
Who is paying you?
How much money are you making?
Why are you not censored?
Why is your technology killing people?
Why are you making movies with beautiful women while drinking wine while destroying and killing Americans with your technology?
Learn More About:
www.TheRealDrJudy.com
https://plaguethebook.com/
Watch the Original War Room Broadcasts Today At: https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
READ: Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy - https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/
READ: New Biotechnology Executive Order Will Advance DoD Biotechnology Initiatives for America’s Economic and National Security - https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3157504/new-biotechnology-executive-order-will-advance-dod-biotechnology-initiatives-fo/
"mRNA vaccines are the entry point to Transhumanism" - Dr. Robert Malone - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v11svfq-mrna-vaccines-are-the-entry-point-to-transhumanism-dr.-robert-malone.html
**********************************************************************************
Do Their Patents Prove Their Plan?
Read the Patents to Understand the Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda
WATCH - Yuval Noah Harari | "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to Net" - https://rumble.com/v1c9dt1-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net.html
READ - Fitbit analyzed data on 6 billion nights of sleep – with fascinating results - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/02/fitbit-analyzed-data-on-6-billion-nights-of-sleep-with-fascinating-results
READ - WO-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.