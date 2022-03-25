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The Process Of Heart Healing & Deliverance With This Ministry & Full Scriptural References
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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161 views • March 25, 2022
Henry Gruver Fallen Angels Chained Beneath Streets of Rome!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpOmeeeG8Ko&;t=214s

Luke 4:18
Matthew 10:28
Isaiah 8
1 Samuel 9:9,10,18,19
Mark 9:38-41
Acts 11:18
Acts 13:6-11
Acts 19:12
Mark 5:1-13
Matt 8: 28-34
Mark 1:24-25
Luke 4:41
Mark 9:25
Mark 17:21
Luke 11:20
Matt 12:24-28
Matt 12:43-45
___________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB

(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url

TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
fatherholy spiritjesus christfirst fruitssonamericas destructionjesus is comingteam jesusliving stonessecond rounders
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy