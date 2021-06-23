They Hate All Things Trump - Except His Warp Speed Tump-cine Killing Machine

Something to chew over . . . A valid point has been made here . . . so why aren't they biting at the former Presidents heels about this? . . . In fact one person on the lefties television station, has actually praised the former president for this warp speed jabs. Go figure!! Could there be something we have missed or do not understand about this? Sometimes things aren't as they first look. I certainly do not know why the former President suddenly went from not supporting vaccines [at least before he was President}, to supporting and promoting them. For now, there seem to be more questions than answers, we are missing something . . . but what? What is the missing link?