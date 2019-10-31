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31Oct19 Dem Rules: Trick Public, Treat Schiff
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11 views • October 31, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:08:30 Even FOX news questions narrative about Epstein suicide — but still afraid to talk about most details
*00:18:22 NPR, Max Boot & other NeverTrumpers / NeverLeavers praise Baghdadi
*00:22:19 Seymour Hersch pointed out the false narrative of Obama’s “bin Laden kill”, here are the parallels to the Baghdadi hit
*00:31:37 Two OPCW whistleblowers expose the lies about Syrian “gas attacks”
*00:46:25 Politico compares Trump to JFK again — here’s how close one Russian sub came to starting a full-scale nuclear war in Cuban Missile Crisis, pushed by Russophobes in the Pentagon
*01:23:56 Trump trolls Muslims & CNN w Hero Dog
*01:04:16 Gerald Celente
*01:46:05 Twitter political ad prohibition has been done before by TV media to get ObamaCare through
*01:55:31 Foreign money, foreign agents, phony Super PACs — Follow the Democrat money
*00:08:30 Even FOX news questions narrative about Epstein suicide — but still afraid to talk about most details
*00:18:22 NPR, Max Boot & other NeverTrumpers / NeverLeavers praise Baghdadi
*00:22:19 Seymour Hersch pointed out the false narrative of Obama’s “bin Laden kill”, here are the parallels to the Baghdadi hit
*00:31:37 Two OPCW whistleblowers expose the lies about Syrian “gas attacks”
*00:46:25 Politico compares Trump to JFK again — here’s how close one Russian sub came to starting a full-scale nuclear war in Cuban Missile Crisis, pushed by Russophobes in the Pentagon
*01:23:56 Trump trolls Muslims & CNN w Hero Dog
*01:04:16 Gerald Celente
*01:46:05 Twitter political ad prohibition has been done before by TV media to get ObamaCare through
*01:55:31 Foreign money, foreign agents, phony Super PACs — Follow the Democrat money
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