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Novel Neurological Syndrome, one of the numerous drawbacks to 5G
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178 views • November 29, 2020
Although the Plandemic is the main stream attraction to misdirection, the 5G health effects are becoming more apparent with everyday that ticks by and every satellite that gets launched. No matter how they attempt to downplay the 5G effects, there are obvious intrusions devastating humans, plant life and animals alike. Thousands of studies have already been published before 2020, some submitted directly to the FCC, and one can only wonder when the populous will notice these ill effects deranging our health (long and short term) and our environment.
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