🌿 Impact Of Windows And Plants On Office Job Satisfaction 🪟✨
😲🤔 Did you know your office environment could impact your work happiness?


🤝👩 Dr. Tina Marie (Waliczek) Cade, a Professor of Horticulture at Texas State University, uncovered something surprising 🌱


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/46zpj534


🕵️♀️ After studying whether having a window, a plant, both, or neither affects job satisfaction, the results are in: Employees feel happiest with just a window or a plant 🪴


💡 Interesting twist: For many, especially men, having a plant 🌿 is just as good as having a window 🌞.


😍😊 Who knew a little greenery could make such a big difference?


😎🌾 Could adding a plant to your workspace be the key to feeling happier and more productive?


🧑💻🌱 Let us know your thoughts by commenting below 💬👇


🎞 Or learn more about this study with Tina Marie by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎👆

job satisfactionplants healingplant therapy
