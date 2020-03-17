BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COPPA, YouTube, and Us: Changes For Creators, and Where My Channel is Headed
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
47 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
23 views • March 17, 2020
Yes, I'm going there about the COPPA thing. But not for the reason you think! I'm talking about the COPPA regulation and how it is affecting creators on YouTube. I'm not a lawyer, and this is not legal advise for anyone, but rather more my opinions and where my channel is headed due to this mess. I'll put some links below where I referenced certain videos that do a great job of explaining COPPA so you can do some research on your own. I also have linked a few videos where a few Creators took action by calling and meeting with the FTC for further clarity. And, there are also some updates and responses here that came in after my video was filmed. And also, as I start to roll out my videos on new platforms, I will also list them in my descriptions as I move forward. Lots of love to all. 💜 Lightstar
COPPA/FTC INFORMATION:
~ The FTC Blog Post Update Relating to YouTube, For More Clarity:
https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/blogs/business-blog/2019/11/youtube-channel-owners-your-content-directed-children
~ Hoeg Law's Playlist, All About This COPPA Issue:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1zDCgJzZUy8BFeoOUFCRYmb92fkWbm58
DanTDM's Great Explanation of COPPA, and HIS phone conversation with the FTC:
https://youtu.be/RR-qNkuCmvY
~ KreekCraft's Meeting Update With the FTC in Washington:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ah5O5GeVjm4
~ KreekCraft's Update with YouTube Responses:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agK11nHb2-E
*UPDATE DIRECTLY FROM YOUTUBE*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdIlQ9kq4F4
DONATION TO MY CHANNEL (THANK YOU!):
**My NEW BitChute Video Channel is up and running; you can also donate/tip/pledge there!**
💲 (BitChute) single pay or monthly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations/
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
NEW VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (Brighteon Channel) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (BitChute Channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
STAY IN THE LOOP~JOIN MY EMAIL NEWSLETTER & GET THE ACTIVATION PACK
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html
LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
intuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healingcoppaprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingscoppa ftc youtubecoppa ftcpeople and blogscoppa law
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Lance D Johnson
Iowa Officials Order Removal of Satanic Temple Holiday Display

Iowa Officials Order Removal of Satanic Temple Holiday Display

Douglas Harrington
Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Douglas Harrington
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy