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TruNews - 4/30/21*
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180 views • April 30, 2021
Apr 30, 2021
UK COVID ADVISORS: THIRD WAVE WILL KILL UP TO 70% OF VACCINATED PEOPLE
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the latest UK report showing that a majority of those that receive the second dose of the COVID vaccine could end up being dead by the end of summer; Mamalitas are rising up to protect their children from the stupid virus; President Biden says that vaccines are your patriotic duty.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/30/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/uk-covid-advisors-third-wave-will-kill-up-to-70-percent-of-vaccinated-people
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*mirror
UK COVID ADVISORS: THIRD WAVE WILL KILL UP TO 70% OF VACCINATED PEOPLE
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the latest UK report showing that a majority of those that receive the second dose of the COVID vaccine could end up being dead by the end of summer; Mamalitas are rising up to protect their children from the stupid virus; President Biden says that vaccines are your patriotic duty.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/30/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/uk-covid-advisors-third-wave-will-kill-up-to-70-percent-of-vaccinated-people
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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