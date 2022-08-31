Federal Funding Comes with Federal Control

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The founders recognized that power over the “purse strings” was a substantial one - as governments throughout history used that to control the people. Today, this is seen in huge ways, as federal “grant” programs are consistently used to nationalize local programs - from police and surveillance - to emergency management and response.
Path to Liberty: Aug 31, 2022
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