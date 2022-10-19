This Is How War Propaganda Works

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A very interesting video on how the propaganda machine works.
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Video Source:
'Redacted News' with Natali & Clayton Morris
https://rumble.com/c/Redacted
Closing Credits Theme Music:
'Poisonous' by David Fesliyan
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about
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NOTE: There is no connection between 'Redacted News' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.