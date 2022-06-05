© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philanthropen Agricultural reform - the evil rip-off of the sham philanthropists
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • June 05, 2022
See in thisshort video, how aggressively promoted agro-industrialization provokes a gigantic death of farmers and generates worse harvests, a ruined nature, as well as inferior, even toxic food. As already with the mass, tragic vaccination damages and deaths in connection with the staged Covid 19 pandemic, Bill Gates also stands out here, who behind the mask of the philanthropist manages gigantic profits into his own pocket and in the process ultimately promotes a genocide.
✓ www.kla.tv/22719
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/22719
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.