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2003 Movie - Virus Outbreak - Parallel to Covid-19
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631 views • August 04, 2020
The 2003 movie “Virus Outbreak” parallels the Covid-19 pandemic in many details including discovering hydroxychloroquine as the silver bullet treatment. This is hardly the first instance of eerie predictive programming. Predictive programming is a psychological control mechanism.
Regardless, Covid-19 is being used for global government despite its source. See my 9 Prove All Things videos that have aired on public TV cable which are linked from my website www.hudok.info. The website is dedicated to a 5 year legal battle that resulted in a legal and lawful arbitration order on behalf of all Americans that is yet to be enforced called Bill of Peace 2020. See www.hudok.info, do your homework and decide! More news to come shortly.
With no apologies, Phil Hudok
Regardless, Covid-19 is being used for global government despite its source. See my 9 Prove All Things videos that have aired on public TV cable which are linked from my website www.hudok.info. The website is dedicated to a 5 year legal battle that resulted in a legal and lawful arbitration order on behalf of all Americans that is yet to be enforced called Bill of Peace 2020. See www.hudok.info, do your homework and decide! More news to come shortly.
With no apologies, Phil Hudok
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