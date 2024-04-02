Self-Love Power Shift: Day 1-Set Your Intention for Success [Holistic Restoration's Archives 2017]

[Aug 2017] One of the most commonly overlooked success factors in the entrepreneurial (and overall life!) journey is the power of self-love. As you transform the relationship you have with YOU, you begin to tap into your inner wisdom, strength + clarity! Let's start this journey to a more inner-connected you by setting a powerful intention...here's how!

Originally recorded and released in 2016 for a private group, revamped for public sale in 2017 with the inclusion of support guides to accompany the videos, and then finally retired in 2023, this series has become only accessible by private coaching clients. Now, this powerful series is being pulled from the Holistic Restoration Archives for public release with the intention of empowering individuals around the world to tap into the power found only through cultivating the next level of self-love.





