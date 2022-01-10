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The Science of Born Again
Minister Peacefulpoet
Minister Peacefulpoet
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80 views • January 10, 2022
A lot of weird videos have been coming out lately and I’ve been watching them, or parts of them, with what little time I have. And I’ve created my weird video to go along with all the other weird videos. I don’t know were all this comes from. For five days I’m working really hard, tired as could be, and my Friday coming home listening to a christian music station and hearing a song about being born again, when I get home, I decided to make this video just as I pull into the driveway. It was a bit of a mess, I dropped the phone once and had to create a second part because I forgot some things. Edited it all together and even added music which I have never done before, real proud of it.

The Science of Born Again-Minister Peacefulpoet-After hearing a song about being born again on the radio coming home from work after a busy week.

I will not share this on facebook, instagram or youtube – however, if you wish to, you may.

Music: Reaper’s night By Sean B from Royalty Free Music http://www.audiomicro.com/royalty-free-music

Previous video about the Event, or Happening: https://www.youmaker.com/v/oyqQwl67Pz1r
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resurrectionborn againminister peacefulpoetfifth dimensionthird dimensionministerpeacefulpoet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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