© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Science of Born Again
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • January 10, 2022
A lot of weird videos have been coming out lately and I’ve been watching them, or parts of them, with what little time I have. And I’ve created my weird video to go along with all the other weird videos. I don’t know were all this comes from. For five days I’m working really hard, tired as could be, and my Friday coming home listening to a christian music station and hearing a song about being born again, when I get home, I decided to make this video just as I pull into the driveway. It was a bit of a mess, I dropped the phone once and had to create a second part because I forgot some things. Edited it all together and even added music which I have never done before, real proud of it.
The Science of Born Again-Minister Peacefulpoet-After hearing a song about being born again on the radio coming home from work after a busy week.
I will not share this on facebook, instagram or youtube – however, if you wish to, you may.
Music: Reaper’s night By Sean B from Royalty Free Music http://www.audiomicro.com/royalty-free-music
Previous video about the Event, or Happening: https://www.youmaker.com/v/oyqQwl67Pz1r
The Science of Born Again-Minister Peacefulpoet-After hearing a song about being born again on the radio coming home from work after a busy week.
I will not share this on facebook, instagram or youtube – however, if you wish to, you may.
Music: Reaper’s night By Sean B from Royalty Free Music http://www.audiomicro.com/royalty-free-music
Previous video about the Event, or Happening: https://www.youmaker.com/v/oyqQwl67Pz1r
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.