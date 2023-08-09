Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Myocarditis : Dr. Chris Alan Shoemaker From Canada Brings a Shocking Revelation
channel image
The Prisoner
8667 Subscribers
Shop now
1007 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Chris Alan Shoemaker From Canada Brings a Shocking Revelation

A 20% occurrence of Myocarditis proven in those who took the COVID-19 shot. 200,000 people per million.

"50% or 100,000 of those will die within 5 years. That's a medical fact."

Source @Real World News

Keywords
covid vaxxmyocarditisdr chris alan shoemaker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket