Myocarditis : Dr. Chris Alan Shoemaker From Canada Brings a Shocking Revelation

Dr. Chris Alan Shoemaker From Canada Brings a Shocking Revelation
A 20% occurrence of Myocarditis proven in those who took the COVID-19 shot. 200,000 people per million.
"50% or 100,000 of those will die within 5 years. That's a medical fact."
Source @Real World News
