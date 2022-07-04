Prophecy of Fr Rodrigue: The Two Popes and the False Ecumenical Mass (Prayer May Mitigate!)

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Apr 26, 2021 Father Michel Rodrigue recieves prophetic messages from heaven regarding the end times.
The fall of the Popes and the institution of a false eucharist is foretold
Full article: http://www.jesusmariasite.org/prophecy-of-fr-michel-rodrigue-about-the-two-popes/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ep2S1vZrB78