🔥Kupyansk Front: Russian forces struck and destroyed Ukrainian crossings over the Oskol River, eliminating enemy personnel and equipment in the process
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1306 followers
Follow
65 views • 1 day ago

🔥Kupyansk Front: Russian forces struck and destroyed Ukrainian crossings over the Oskol River, eliminating enemy personnel and equipment in the process.

The strikes targeted bridgeheads and ferry points, disrupting UAF logistics.

Another blow to the faltering Ukrainian defense line in the northeast.

Adding: 

NEW: A report by Bloomberg indicates that the U.S. Department of Defense plans to spend over $3.5 billion in 'emergency funds' to replace interceptor missiles used to defend Israel from Iran

These 'replenishment requests' stem from costs incurred from late 2023 onward and are separate from U.S. military aid to Israel, accounting only for American operations in defense of Israel.

The requested interceptors are primarily THAAD and 'SM-3' missiles. The Department of Defense plans to acquire 37 THAAD interceptors, despite indications that only 12 will be produced this year. 

Initial reports following the Israeli-American aggression against Iran claimed the U.S. spent $800 million on THAAD missiles; this was revised to $1.2 billion based on 93 interceptors fired and later updated to 150 interceptors, totaling approximately $2.3 billion.

Additionally, around 80 'SM-3' interceptors were used, adding another $1 billion. The costs do not account for 'SM-6' or 'Patriot' missiles, if any were used. In total, the U.S. spent over $3 billion in June to defend Israel, not accounting for the bombing of Fordow in 'Operation Midnight Hammer.'


@Middle_East_Spectator

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
