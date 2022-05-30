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Prophecy 111, 113 Explained THE DIVORCE ISSUE! - Help for Abused Spouses, some Severe. Deliverance from Brutal False Religion & Absolutely No Discernment (mirrored)
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33 views • May 30, 2022
this is a mirrored video
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com
GOD does NOT want HIS Children to be unequally yoked (2 Corinthians 6:14) especially in these literally last days! In this video we give a solid example of how the enemies of AmightyWind Ministry twist the Holy Scriptures and apply the Scriptures in ways GOD never meant them to be applied, in order to try to attack and discredit Prophecy 111 and Prophecy 113 that were spoken forth through Prophet Elisabeth Elijah by YAHUVEH/YAHWEH and YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH/Jesus Christ.
Prophecy 111 and 113 concern the Divorce issue: children of GOD that are unequally yoked with a heathen/unbelieving or even an abusive spouse and believe they have no way out of that marriage because some supposed "pastor" or "minister" told them they must remain in such a marriage even though the unbelieving spouse refuses to surrender to YAHUSHUA/Jesus Christ. YAHUSHUA is willing to forgive HIS children that have yoked themselves together with a person HE has not ordained for them, especially in these last days, and grants HIS Children that need it a Holy Divorce Decree from Heaven. YAHUVEH/YAHWEH does NOT want HIS Children to be unequally yoked (2 Corinthians 6:14) especially with the Great Tribulation only a breath away in which the unbelieving spouse will hand the believer over to the powers that be to be martyred for his/her faith in YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH. Do not be deceived by wolves like Nephtali1981 who has called this Ministry "rat poison" because YAHUSHUA is willing to set the captives free. In this video you will see how enemy Nephtali1981 applies the Holy Sciptures in such a twisted manner, that he claims a woman would NOT be allowed to divorce her spouse even if it turned out to be the antichrist! These are the kind of individuals that are coming against AmightyWind Ministry and slander Prophet Elisabeth Elijah... unbelievable. Please be blessed by this video, all those who love the Truth. People all over the world are writing pastor Elisabeth Elijah, thanking her for speaking forth Prophecy 111 and 113 in obedience to YAH, saying how much they have been blessed, that they have been set free. They thank Elisabeth Elijah for letting them know YAHUSHUA is willing to give them a Holy Divorce Decree and they do not have to allow themselves to be abused, oppressed or mocked for their faith anymore by heathen spouses. YAHUSHUA came to set the captives free, NOT to yoke them to satan. Do not listen to Nephtali1981 who call GOD's Mercy "rat poison" and teaches a woman wouldn't even be allowed to divorce the devil. This is insanity. We rebuke the enemies of AMightyWind Ministry in the Name of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH.
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com
GOD does NOT want HIS Children to be unequally yoked (2 Corinthians 6:14) especially in these literally last days! In this video we give a solid example of how the enemies of AmightyWind Ministry twist the Holy Scriptures and apply the Scriptures in ways GOD never meant them to be applied, in order to try to attack and discredit Prophecy 111 and Prophecy 113 that were spoken forth through Prophet Elisabeth Elijah by YAHUVEH/YAHWEH and YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH/Jesus Christ.
Prophecy 111 and 113 concern the Divorce issue: children of GOD that are unequally yoked with a heathen/unbelieving or even an abusive spouse and believe they have no way out of that marriage because some supposed "pastor" or "minister" told them they must remain in such a marriage even though the unbelieving spouse refuses to surrender to YAHUSHUA/Jesus Christ. YAHUSHUA is willing to forgive HIS children that have yoked themselves together with a person HE has not ordained for them, especially in these last days, and grants HIS Children that need it a Holy Divorce Decree from Heaven. YAHUVEH/YAHWEH does NOT want HIS Children to be unequally yoked (2 Corinthians 6:14) especially with the Great Tribulation only a breath away in which the unbelieving spouse will hand the believer over to the powers that be to be martyred for his/her faith in YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH. Do not be deceived by wolves like Nephtali1981 who has called this Ministry "rat poison" because YAHUSHUA is willing to set the captives free. In this video you will see how enemy Nephtali1981 applies the Holy Sciptures in such a twisted manner, that he claims a woman would NOT be allowed to divorce her spouse even if it turned out to be the antichrist! These are the kind of individuals that are coming against AmightyWind Ministry and slander Prophet Elisabeth Elijah... unbelievable. Please be blessed by this video, all those who love the Truth. People all over the world are writing pastor Elisabeth Elijah, thanking her for speaking forth Prophecy 111 and 113 in obedience to YAH, saying how much they have been blessed, that they have been set free. They thank Elisabeth Elijah for letting them know YAHUSHUA is willing to give them a Holy Divorce Decree and they do not have to allow themselves to be abused, oppressed or mocked for their faith anymore by heathen spouses. YAHUSHUA came to set the captives free, NOT to yoke them to satan. Do not listen to Nephtali1981 who call GOD's Mercy "rat poison" and teaches a woman wouldn't even be allowed to divorce the devil. This is insanity. We rebuke the enemies of AMightyWind Ministry in the Name of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH.
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
Keywords
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