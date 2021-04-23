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AOC is a cringe socialist: Madison Cawthorn goes off on Democrats' wish-list
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40 views • April 23, 2021
Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina reacts to recent comments made by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York over the 'Green New Deal' and various demands from Democratic lawmakers which their colleagues across the aisle brand as 'socialist' spending. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
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