Speaker McCarthy on rejecting Democrat Eric Swalwell from the Intel Committee.

"The FBI was concerned about putting a Member of Congress on the Intel Committee — that has the rights to see things that others don't — because of his knowledge and relationship with a Chinese spy." —@SpeakerMcCarthy on rejecting Democrat Eric Swalwell from the Intel Committee.

I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people.



https://twitter.com/SpeakerMcCarthy/status/1618047779422769154?s=20











