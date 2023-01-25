Speaker McCarthy on rejecting Democrat Eric Swalwell from the Intel Committee.

"The FBI was concerned about putting a Member of Congress on the Intel Committee — that has the rights to see things that others don't — because of his knowledge and relationship with a Chinese spy." —@SpeakerMcCarthy on rejecting Democrat Eric Swalwell from the Intel Committee.
I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people.
https://twitter.com/SpeakerMcCarthy/status/1618047779422769154?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.